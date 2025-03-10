UPI rules updated: New mandatory guidelines take effect from April 1

Starting April 1, new UPI rules will come into effect, bringing significant changes related to mobile numbers. As per the latest guidelines issued by NPCI, all closed or stolen mobile numbers must be removed from the UPI system. This step aims to enhance security and streamline online transactions by ensuring outdated numbers are no longer linked to UPI accounts.

To maintain an updated database, NPCI will now refresh mobile number records on a weekly basis. UPI users must comply with this rule by March 31 to avoid any disruptions in their transactions. With this update, the payment process is expected to become smoother and more efficient.

By eliminating outdated numbers, NPCI aims to improve transaction speed and security. The new rule is expected to make digital payments more seamless, reducing the risk of errors or fraud linked to inactive mobile numbers.