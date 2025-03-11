Easy and Flavorful Coconut Rice Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice (or any long-grain rice)

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

1 tablespoon coconut oil or butter

½ teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf (optional)

½ teaspoon cumin seeds (optional)

1 tablespoon grated coconut (for garnish, optional)

Instructions:

Rinse the Rice: Wash the rice under running water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.

Sauté Spices (Optional): In a pan, heat coconut oil and add cumin seeds or a bay leaf for extra flavor.

Cook the Rice: Add the washed rice, coconut milk, water, and salt. Stir well and bring it to a boil.

Simmer: Lower the heat, cover, and let it cook for about 12-15 minutes until the rice is tender and all the liquid is absorbed.

Rest & Fluff: Turn off the heat and let the rice sit for 5 minutes. Fluff it with a fork.

Garnish & Serve: Optionally, sprinkle grated coconut on top before serving.