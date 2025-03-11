SC orders states to immediately pay consumer forum members’ salaries

The Supreme Court has ordered all state governments to immediately disburse the salaries and perquisites of chairpersons and members of state and district consumer redressal bodies in accordance with existing rules. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and N Kotiswar Singh issued this directive to ensure timely payments, regardless of ongoing legal disputes concerning the matter. The court emphasized that state governments must comply with this order without delay.

Additionally, the bench directed the central government to consider amending the Consumer Protection (Salary, Allowances, and Conditions of Service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Model Rules, 2020. If the Centre fails to make a decision on the proposed amendments, the Supreme Court stated that it might invoke its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure justice.

In its order dated March 5, the court also warned that if any state government fails to comply, affected parties may report the matter to the amicus curiae, who will then inform the court for further action. The directive came as part of a plea concerning the salaries and service conditions of consumer forum members, highlighting the need for proper remuneration to ensure the smooth functioning of consumer redressal bodies.