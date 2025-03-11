Some effective ways to manage Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Lifestyle Adjustments

Regular Exercise – Engage in moderate-intensity workouts like walking, jogging, yoga, or strength training to reduce stress and improve mood.

Balanced Diet – Eat a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables while reducing salt, caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods to minimize bloating and mood swings.

Stay Hydrated – Drink plenty of water to reduce bloating and improve overall well-being.

Get Enough Sleep – Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep to help regulate hormones and mood.

Manage Stress – Practice deep breathing, meditation, or journaling to reduce anxiety and irritability.

Nutritional Support

Increase Magnesium & Calcium Intake – These minerals help with muscle relaxation and mood stabilization. Foods like dairy, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds are good sources.

Vitamin B6 – Found in bananas, chicken, and potatoes, it helps with mood regulation.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids – Found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, these help reduce inflammation and mood swings.

Medical & Alternative Remedies

Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers – Ibuprofen or naproxen can help with cramps and headaches.

Herbal Remedies – Chamomile tea, chasteberry, and evening primrose oil may help relieve PMS symptoms.

Hormonal Therapy – Birth control pills may help regulate hormones and reduce severe symptoms. Consult a doctor before use.

Tracking & Awareness

Keep a Symptom Journal – Track symptoms to identify triggers and patterns for better management.

Plan Ahead – Adjust your schedule to accommodate rest and self-care during peak PMS days.