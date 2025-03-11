Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Robots Deployed in SLBC Rescue as 7 Workers Trapped

Robotic teams intensified rescue operations on Tuesday inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, where seven workers remain trapped following a collapse. A team of 110 rescue personnel, along with experts from Anvi Robo, entered the tunnel to aid in the efforts. Authorities expect to retrieve another body soon, but reaching the dead-end where bodies are stuck remains a challenge due to complex conditions. On Sunday, rescue teams had recovered the body of one worker, identified as Gurpreet Singh. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ?25 lakh for the deceased worker’s family.

To support the search, a Kerala cadaver dog squad was brought in and detected human remains inside the tunnel. Rescue officials reported that one deceased worker was found trapped in a machine at the collapsed section, with only their hand visible. Efforts are underway to cut through the machinery to retrieve the body. Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy previously stated that robotic technology was being used to speed up the rescue process. He described the collapse as a national disaster and emphasized that the government is deploying advanced global technology to overcome the difficulties in the final stretch of the 14-km-long tunnel.

The incident occurred on February 22, when a three-meter section of the roof of the under-construction SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14-km mark near Domalapenta. The collapse happened just four days after construction resumed following a long pause. While some workers managed to escape, eight were trapped inside. One body has been recovered so far, while seven remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.