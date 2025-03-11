Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes Kedarnath replica in UP’s Etawah

The Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh in Uttarakhand has strongly opposed the construction of a Kedarnath temple replica in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a project initiated by former CM Akhilesh Yadav. The organization submitted a memorandum to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging immediate action, as they believe the replica violates religious sanctity and contradicts a previous state cabinet decision banning the imitation of Char Dham temples. Lal Chand Sharma, a patron of the Mahasangh, emphasized that millions of devotees hold Kedarnath sacred, and any such replication could hurt religious sentiments.

The organization pointed to a similar controversy in Delhi’s Burari, where a temple named ‘Shri Kedarnath Dham’ sparked protests after donations were collected using the shrine’s name. Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh president Ramprasad Gautam reiterated that Uttarakhand residents will not tolerate any move that diminishes the spiritual and cultural significance of these revered sites. The group argues that such replicas could lead to financial exploitation of sacred names, violating both religious and legal principles.

Sharma further noted that the Uttarakhand government has already enforced strict rules preventing the establishment of new temples under the names of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. The Mahasangh urged authorities to intervene and halt the construction in Etawah, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for religious heritage. The ongoing controversy has reignited discussions about protecting the sanctity of historical and spiritual landmarks across the country.