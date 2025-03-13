Attukal Pongala: Devotees Gather for Sacred Offering in Kerala

The Attukal Pongala festival is being celebrated today (March 13), drawing thousands of devotees from Kerala and beyond to offer Pongala to Goddess Attukalamma at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Preparations have been completed, with hearths set up across the city as devotees await the ceremonial lighting of the fires. The rituals will commence at 9:45 AM with Sudhi Punyaham, followed by the official lighting of the hearths (Aduppu Vettu) at 10:15 AM. The Pongala offering will conclude with the nivedyam at 1:15 PM.

Authorities have reported a higher turnout than previous years, with devotees queuing for darshan since Tuesday evening. Extensive arrangements by local organizations and residents’ associations have ensured a smooth experience for participants. Hearths have been placed not just near the temple but throughout Thiruvananthapuram. Security has been tightened, with traffic restrictions in place since yesterday. Health officials are also conducting inspections at food and water distribution sites to ensure safety and hygiene.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has advised devotees to avoid placing hearths on high-cost tiled surfaces installed under the Smart City project. Given the intense heat, maintaining safe distances between hearths is recommended. Mayor Arya Rajendran has urged adherence to green protocols, discouraging single-use plastics in favor of eco-friendly materials. The festival, celebrated under the “Waste-Free Nava Kerala” initiative, remains a culturally and spiritually significant event, renowned as one of the largest gatherings of women devotees in the world.