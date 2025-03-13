Delhi Weather, March 13: Uncomfortable heat expected ahead of Holi

Delhi will experience hazy and hot weather on March 13, 2025, just a day before Holi. Residents should prepare for uncomfortable heat and poor air quality, which could affect visibility and overall comfort. With pollution levels remaining high, those stepping out should take precautions against both the heat and unhealthy air conditions.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C, with a minimum of 21°C, while the real feel may go up to 36°C. Air quality is forecasted to remain at unhealthy levels, posing risks for sensitive individuals, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. Experts advise limiting outdoor activities, particularly during peak afternoon hours, to avoid heat-related discomfort and health risks.

Sunrise is scheduled for 6:34 AM, with sunset at 6:29 PM. As the day progresses, rising temperatures will contribute to a sweaty and uncomfortable atmosphere. With Holi celebrations around the corner, residents should stay hydrated and take necessary measures to cope with the heat.