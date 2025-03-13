Mother and daughter killed by train after Pongala preparations in Varkala

Two women from the same family lost their lives in a tragic train accident near Ayanthi in Varkala on Wednesday night. The victims, identified as Kumari from Varkala and her niece Ammu, were fatally hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks. The accident occurred after they had completed preparations for the Attukal Pongala festival at the Valiya Melethil Temple, located near the tracks.

According to reports, Ammu, who was intellectually disabled and under Kumari’s care, accidentally wandered onto the railway tracks. Seeing the approaching Maveli Express, Kumari rushed to save her niece but was unable to move her in time. Both were struck by the train as Kumari attempted to pull Ammu to safety. The accident took place around 10 PM as the train was traveling from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram, and both women died instantly.

Following the incident, their bodies were transported to the mortuary at Parippally Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Local authorities and railway police have registered a case and begun further inquiries. The tragic accident has left the local community in shock, especially as the victims had just participated in preparations for the religious festival.