Equity mutual fund inflows drop in February

Mumbai: Inflows into equity mutual funds in February slid to Rs 29, 303 crore. It was at Rs 39,687 crore in January. The equity inflow had also declined in January as well on month-on-month basis. The inflow fell marginally by 3.6 percent month on month in January.

Steep fall was witnessed in the mid and small cap funds where monthly inflow stood at Rs 3,406 crore and Rs 3,722 crore in February against Rs 5,147 crore and Rs 5,720 crore in January, respectively. In large cap funds, inflow stood at Rs 2,866 crore against Rs 3,063 crore in January.

Debt mutual funds saw an outflow of Rs 6,525 crore in February against an inflow of Rs 1.28 lakh crore in January.

A total of 28 new fund offers were launched in the open-ended category in the month of February. Out of these, 12 were index mutual funds, 1 was gold ETF and 5 other ETFs, 1 multi cap fund and 7 were thematic funds. These new fund offers contribute 36 per cent to inflow in sectoral/thematic funds, reveals the AMFI data.