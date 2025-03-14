Garmin launches rugged smartwatches in India

Mumbai: Garmin has launched its Enduro 3 series of rugged smartwatches in India. Price of Garmin Enduro 3 series starts at Rs. 1,05,990 in India. The wearable lineup comes with a two-year warranty. The smartwatch is confirmed to be available through the Garmin India Website and other retail stores.

The Garmin Enduro 3 features a 1.4-inch always-on AMOLED display. The watch dial has a solar panel. The wearable has a rugged design and it is claimed to meet military-grade standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. The lineup includes a Titanium variant with DLC (diamond-like carbon coating). It includes TopoActive maps for outdoor adventures.

The Garmin Enduro 3 series offers different metrics like endurance score, real-time stamina tracking, VO2 max, recovery time and more. It provides daily suggested workouts and wrist-based running power measurement.

The wearable offers acclimation notifications about heat and altitude. The Garmin Enduro 3 lineup includes a heart rate sensor, and a Pulse Ox (SpO2) sensor. Further, it houses a Body Battery energy monitoring functionality to let users track their energy levels. The smartwatches also monitor stress and sleep from the wrist of wearers.

The Garmin Enduro 3 series offers smart notifications and has onboard music storage for phone-free listening. It has LiveTrack and incident detection features. It includes a Trail Run VO2 max facility for estimating VO2 max based on the varying trail and terrain conditions that can affect run performance. The ClimbPro feature gives real-time information on your current and upcoming climbs on downloaded courses. The smartwatch offers different activity profiles, including swimming, biking, golfing and more. It supports two-way messaging via the Garmin Messenger app.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is advertised to deliver up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode with always-on display enabled.