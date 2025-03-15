India earns $143 million from launching foreign satellites

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has earned nearly 143 million US dollars in foreign exchange revenue through satellite launches. The Department of Space said that ISRO launched a total of 393 foreign satellites and 3 Indian customer satellites on a commercial basis over the past decade.

Between January 2015 and December 2024, these satellites were successfully launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV, LVM3, and SSLV launch vehicles.

ISRO has launched satellites for 34 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and several other developed nations. Of the total 393 foreign satellites that were launched, 232 were for the US, 83 for the UK, Singapore (19), Canada (8), Korea (5) Luxemburg (4), Italy (4), Germany (3), Belgium (3), Finland (3), France (3), Switzerland (2) Netherland (2), Japan (2), Israel (2), Spain (2), Australia (1), United Arab Emirates (1), and Austria (1).