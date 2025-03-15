Industrial Production in India rises in January 2025

New Delhi: India’s industrial production, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose to 5 percent in January. It was at 3.2 percent in December2024. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed this.

Among the three major components of IIP, manufacturing grew 5.5 percent in January, mining activity increased by 4.4 percent, and electricity generation grew by 2.4 percent,.

Also Read: India’s retail inflation eases to 7-month low in February

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per use-based classification in January 2025 over January 2024 stood at 5.5 percent in Primary goods, 7.8 percent in Capital goods, 5.2 percent in Intermediate goods, 7 percent in Infrastructure or Construction Goods, 7.2 percent in Consumer durables and 0.2 percent contraction in Consumer non-durables.

The Index of Industrial Production is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.