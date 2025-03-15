Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies in Road Crash Amid Assault Allegations

Popular vlogger Junaid (32), a resident of Vazhikkadavu, lost his life in a tragic road accident on Friday evening. The incident took place around 6:30 pm in Marathani, Manjeri, when his motorcycle crashed into an earthen mound at a sharp curve. Reports suggest he was traveling from Vazhikkadavu to Manjeri when he lost control of the vehicle. Passersby, including bus staff, found him unconscious and severely injured in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Manjeri Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries by 8 pm. The primary cause of death was severe head trauma, particularly to the back of his head. His body is currently in the hospital mortuary.

Junaid was the son of Choyathala Hamsa and Saira Banu from Alappoyil, Vazhikkadavu. He leaves behind his young son, Muhammed Jeral. His sudden demise has left his family and followers in shock.

Notably, Junaid had recently made headlines after being arrested on March 1 following allegations of sexual assault. A woman had accused him of exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. He was out on bail at the time of his passing.