10 IIT students injured as vehicle plunges into Sikkim gorge

Ten students from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad were injured when their vehicle fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Sikkim’s Mangan district, police reported on Sunday. The accident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday near Pakshep in Forest Dara while the students were traveling from Lachung to Gangtok. The vehicle’s driver, who was also injured, lost control, leading to the crash.

Among the injured students were four females. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and all victims were provided medical assistance. Three students sustained serious injuries and were transferred to a hospital in Gangtok for advanced treatment, while the remaining students received medical care in Mangan.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident. The condition of the critically injured students is being closely monitored as they continue receiving treatment.