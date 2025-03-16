Bomb blast near bus in Balochistan kills 5 Pakistani officers, injures 10

A bomb explosion near a convoy of buses carrying anti-terrorism force personnel in Balochistan’s Naushki district killed five Pakistani officers and injured several others on Sunday, according to police chief Zafar Zamanani. The powerful blast not only struck the targeted bus but also damaged a nearby vehicle. The injured were swiftly transported to a hospital, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that its Majeed Brigade carried out a suicide bombing on the RCD Highway, destroying one of the buses in the convoy. The group further alleged that its fighters surrounded another bus and eliminated all military personnel on board, bringing the total number of casualties to 90, although this claim has not been independently verified.

The BLA is a militant organization that demands independence for Balochistan, citing alleged discrimination by the central government. Earlier this week, the group hijacked the Jaffar Express train, taking 400 passengers hostage and killing 26 of them. Pakistani security forces launched a rescue operation, which resulted in the deaths of 33 militants.