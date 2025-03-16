India to Construct World’s Longest 410m Hyperloop Tube: Minister Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras, where he announced that India is developing the world’s longest Hyperloop tube, measuring 410 meters. This facility, already the longest in Asia, is a major milestone in Hyperloop technology. Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system that operates in a vacuum-sealed tube, and Vaishnaw highlighted India’s advancements in this cutting-edge field. He praised the young innovators at IIT Madras for their contribution and expressed confidence that India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation.

The Railway Ministry has been actively supporting the Hyperloop project with financial aid and technical assistance. Vaishnaw stated that all the necessary electronics for the Hyperloop system will be developed at ICF Chennai, which has already built advanced electronic systems for Vande Bharat trains. He emphasized India’s self-reliance in developing indigenous technology for Hyperloop transportation and commended the team for the successful testing. During his visit, he also attended an exhibition at IIT Madras, where he interacted with students and young innovators, encouraging them to drive technological progress in the country.

In his address, the Minister spoke about India’s growing dominance in artificial intelligence, data science, and semiconductors, emphasizing the country’s skilled youth as a key asset in achieving technological leadership. He announced that five semiconductor facilities are currently operational in India, with the first India-made semiconductor set to be launched by the end of the year. Vaishnaw also awarded prizes to winners of an innovation competition at IIT Madras, urging them to continue their efforts in technological innovation.