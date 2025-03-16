Simple Energy launches new electric scooter: Price, Features

Mumbai; Simple Energy, a clean tech startup, has launched its latest electric scooter, the Simple OneS, at Rs 1,39,999 (ex-showroom). This new model offers the longest range in its segment, with an IDC range of 181 km.

The scooter will be available across 15 showrooms in key cities like Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Mangalore.

The Simple OneS boasts an IDC range of 181 km and a top speed of 105 km/h. The vehicle offer four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. In Sonic mode, the scooter accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.55 seconds.

Equipped with an 8.5 kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh fixed battery, the OneS is both the fastest and the longest-range electric scooter in its price category. The OneS offers an array of smart features, including 5G e-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard. The dashboard provides customisable themes, app integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air updates.

It also includes useful features like Find My Vehicle, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and regenerative braking. Additionally, it also gets Park Assist with forward & reverse movement.