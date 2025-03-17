DH NEWSDelhiDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Delhi : Cooler Morning, Improved Air Quality Expected Monday

Mar 17, 2025, 07:42 am IST
Delhi will have another breezy day on Monday, making it a great time for outdoor activities before temperatures begin to rise again. This is an ideal period to enjoy evening outings, but hotter days are ahead, so plan accordingly.

Weather Forecast:

Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Wind: Northwest at 13 km/h
Sunrise & Sunset:

Sunrise: 6:29 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM
Air quality in Delhi has improved, but those with respiratory issues should still take precautions, such as limiting outdoor exposure and wearing masks when necessary.

