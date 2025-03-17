Delhi : Cooler Morning, Improved Air Quality Expected Monday

Delhi will have another breezy day on Monday, making it a great time for outdoor activities before temperatures begin to rise again. This is an ideal period to enjoy evening outings, but hotter days are ahead, so plan accordingly.

Weather Forecast:

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 16°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Wind: Northwest at 13 km/h

Sunrise & Sunset:

Sunrise: 6:29 AM

Sunset: 6:31 PM

Air quality in Delhi has improved, but those with respiratory issues should still take precautions, such as limiting outdoor exposure and wearing masks when necessary.