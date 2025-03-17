One killed, one injured in gunfight in J&K’s Handwara

A militant was killed, and a policeman sustained injuries during an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Krumbhoora area of Zachaldara, Handwara, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The gunfight erupted after a joint team of police and army personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Monday following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. As security forces conducted searches, the militants opened fire, prompting retaliation from the troops.

During the exchange of fire, one militant was neutralized, while a policeman sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized. Security forces have intensified their operations to eliminate any remaining threats. The area remains under strict vigilance, with additional reinforcements being deployed to ensure the militants do not escape.

Officials suspect that two to three militants are still holed up in the region, and operations are ongoing to track them down. The situation remains tense, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon to neutralize any remaining threats and prevent any militant infiltration or escape.