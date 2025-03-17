Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan’s mother denies his role in killings

In the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, accused Afan’s mother, Shemeena, continues to defend her son despite mounting evidence against him. During her latest statement to the police, she insisted that Afan had no involvement in the brutal killings, claiming that the victims’ fatal injuries resulted from a fall from the bed. Shemeena, who was recently moved from a hospital to a protection center, reiterated that Afan is incapable of such violence, refusing to accept his alleged role in the crimes.

Meanwhile, Afan is set to be taken into police custody for a third round of evidence collection as authorities continue their investigation. He faces charges related to the murders of his girlfriend, younger brother, and paternal uncle Latheef along with Latheef’s wife, Sajitha. During interrogation, Afan reportedly confessed to attacking the couple with a hammer, citing repeated insults over unpaid debts as his motive. Police have also gathered evidence, including Latheef’s mobile phone, which Afan discarded in a nearby forest after the killings.

Further details from Afan’s confession reveal the brutal nature of the crimes. He first strangled his grandmother before heading to Latheef’s house, where he struck Latheef repeatedly on the head with a hammer. When Sajitha tried to intervene, he chased her into the kitchen and killed her there. Investigators later found chili powder in Afan’s bag, allegedly intended to disable anyone who tried to stop him. The chilling details of the case continue to unfold as authorities build their case against him.