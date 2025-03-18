Banks in India to remain open on this date: Details

Mumbai: All banks in the country will remain open for transactions on 31st March 2025 despite it being a public holiday. The decision was taken to provide convenience to taxpayers. This is because the current financial year will end on 31 March.

In a notification, the Reserve Bank has said that necessary arrangements have been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country to facilitate the accounting of government receipts and payments in the current financial year itself.

There are 12 public sector banks, 20 private banks, and 1 foreign bank which are designated as agency banks by the RBI. The agency banks carry out Central government’s work as well.List of agency banks:

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Axis Bank Ltd.

City Union Bank Ltd.

DCB Bank Ltd

Federal Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

IDBI Bank Ltd.

IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd

IndusInd Bank Ltd

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

RBL Bank Ltd

South Indian Bank Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

CSB Bank Ltd.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

DBS Bank India Limited

Customers can do transactions via the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System. Besides agency banks will clear cheques related to Government accounts. Individuals who want to make tax payments to the government can do so by visiting the agency banks’ branches as well.