Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 66,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched fresh life-time high in Kerala on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Gold price crossed Rs 66,000 mark for first time. This is for second time in March that gold price is touching all-tile high. On March 14, gold price touched Rs 65,840 per 8 gram.

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 66,000, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8250, higher by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8972.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 110. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8226.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 100. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.44%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.02%. The current price of silver in India is Rs 105900 per kg, reflecting an decrease of Rs 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts surged by 0.52% or Rs 465, to make a new all-time high of Rs 88,488/10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $3,002.28 an ounce. Gold rose above the key $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $3,012.00. Price of spot silver gained 0.1% to $33.86 an ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $1,004.25 and palladium rose 0.5% to $969.77.