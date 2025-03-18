Know causes of adult acne

Adult acne is a common skin condition that affects both men and women. However, it is more common in women than men. Acne usually affects teenagers and young adults, but it can also occur during adulthood for many people.

There can be several causes of adult acne. Some of these include:

Hormonal changes: This can occur during menstrual cycles, pregnancy, or due to conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Stress: Uncontrolled stress can also trigger hormone imbalance which can lead to an increase in sebum production and more severe breakouts.

Poor diet: Some studies suggest that high glycemic diets and dairy might contribute to acne flare-ups.

Medication: Some medicines like contraceptives, may cause or worsen acne.

Underlying health issues: Conditions like insulin resistance or thyroid disorders affect your hormones and contribute to acne.

Ways to manage adult acne

1. Topical treatments

Retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and antibiotics are a few common options to choose from. However, it is wise to seek expert help to understand what’s best for you.

2. Diet and lifestyle changes

Maintaining a balanced diet, managing stress through relaxation techniques and ensuring proper skin care practices can help minimise breakouts.

3. Home remedies

Home remedies for adult acne include topical application of ingredients that benefit your skin. Some of these include aloe vera gel, turmeric, tea tree oil, green tea extract and others.

4. Medical treatments

You can also opt for professional treatments like chemical peels, or laser therapy depending on the severity of acne.