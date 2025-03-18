Nagpur Violence: Curfew Enforced After Protests Over Aurangzeb’s Grave

A curfew has been imposed in various areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over demands to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. The restrictions, ordered by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, cover regions including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, and several others, and will remain until further notice. The move follows a protest by 200-250 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members near the Shivaji Maharaj statue, where they symbolically displayed a green cloth with cow dung cakes. Later, a crowd gathered in Bhaldarpura, causing disruption and raising safety concerns, leading to the imposition of a communication curfew.

The curfew order restricts public movement, prohibits gatherings of more than five people, and bans the spread of rumors. However, exemptions are made for essential services, medical emergencies, and government officials. Violators could face punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, violence erupted in the Hansapuri area, where masked individuals vandalized shops, set vehicles on fire, and threw stones. Eyewitnesses reported significant damage, with 8-10 vehicles torched during the chaos. Police are conducting investigations, analyzing CCTV footage, and identifying the perpetrators.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal assured the public that the situation is now under control. He confirmed that action has been taken based on lodged complaints, and police are working to maintain peace. Section 144 has been imposed, restricting unnecessary movement, and residents are advised against spreading or believing in rumors. Despite the unrest in specific areas, the commissioner emphasized that the overall city remains peaceful. Law enforcement continues to monitor the situation closely, and further arrests are expected as investigations progress.