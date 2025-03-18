Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 continued their upward movement for the second consecutive session and settled with the gains of over 1 per cent each on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The BSE Sensex settled at 75,301.26, up 1131.31 points or 1.53 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,834, up 325.55 points or 1.45 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,771 against 1,207 stocks that declined, and 138 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,116. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 61, and those that hit a 52-week low was 281. A total of 223 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 274 in the lower circuit.

Bulls dominated Dalal Street as all constituent stocks of the Nifty50, barring Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel, ended higher, with gains extending up to 3.35 per cent on Tuesday. Top gainers were ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors.

Broader indices mirrored the benchmarks, with smallcap shares leading the charge as the Nifty Smallcap100 index ended higher by 2.71 per cent. The Nifty Midcapcap100 index settled higher by 2.10 per cent. All the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in the positive territory with the gains extending up to 3.62 per cent. Among them, Nifty Realty and Media indices ended higher by over 3 per cent each. This was followed by Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, Metal, and Consumer Durables, which settled over 2 per cent each.

Banking shares also joined the party, with Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank indices settling higher by 1.99 per cent, 2.29 per cent, and 1.91 per cent, respectively.