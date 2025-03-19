AAP’s Satyendar Jain Booked in Rs 571 Crore Delhi CCTV Scam

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed an FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a Rs 571 crore CCTV installation project. Jain is accused of accepting a Rs 7 crore bribe in exchange for waiving a Rs 16 crore penalty imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and its subcontractors due to project delays. Investigators believe the bribe was routed through inflated orders placed with contractors, with the excess funds allegedly used to pay Jain. A whistleblower’s revelations led to an ACB inquiry, and a BEL official reportedly confirmed the allegations, prompting the case registration.

The Delhi government had launched a project in 2019 to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across 70 constituencies, awarding the contract to BEL. Due to significant delays, the government imposed a Rs 16 crore fine on BEL, but this penalty was allegedly waived following the alleged bribe. ACB sought government approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act before filing the FIR, charging Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and IPC Section 120B for criminal conspiracy.

Beyond bribery allegations, the ACB is also investigating the overall implementation of the CCTV project, as reports indicate many cameras were non-functional from the start, raising concerns about financial mismanagement. Authorities are now examining the role of other officials in the PWD and BEL. Given AAP’s strong anti-corruption stance, the case could have significant political repercussions, with further revelations expected in the ongoing probe.