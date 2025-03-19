Four Office-Goers Die as Vehicle Catches Fire Near Pune

Four employees of a private company lost their lives after their office vehicle caught fire near Pune on Wednesday morning, police reported. The tragic incident took place in the Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad, the tempo traveller was transporting staff members to their office when it suddenly caught fire near Dassault Systemes. The driver managed to slow down, allowing some passengers to escape the burning vehicle.

Unfortunately, four employees were unable to get out in time and succumbed to the blaze. Emergency responders are currently working to retrieve the bodies from the vehicle, while authorities investigate the cause of the fire.