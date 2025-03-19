Kia India to hike vehicle prices from April

Mumbai: The leading car maker Kia has announced price hike across the product line in India. The brand has increased the price range by up to 3 percent. This will start impacting the entire product line from the start of next month (April). The decision to hike the prices has been taken after seeing the rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.

‘As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing upto 3 percent price hike across all Kia models, effective from 1st April 2025,’ said Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President, – Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Meanwhile, Kia India has registered impressive sales growth by selling 1.45 million units in India and overseas markets combined to date. Amid this, the Seltos has received an impressive response from the customers, surpassing 690,000-unit sales, followed by Sonet with over 500,000 units, Carens over 232,000 units and Carnival with over 15,000 units.