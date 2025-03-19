Nagpur Violence: FIR Reveals Accused Molested Female Cop, Names 51 in Clashes

Curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across 10 police station limits in Nagpur following the violent clashes that erupted on March 17. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Ganeshpeth Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, alongside other laws, including the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act. The complaint, filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge, names 51 individuals, including minors, primarily from localities like Jafar Nagar, Tajbagh, Mominpura, and Bhalaadapura.

The FIR details the escalation of violence, stating that protestors threw stones and petrol bombs at the police, while also using weapons like axes and iron rods. Despite repeated warnings from authorities, the mob persisted, endangering the lives of police personnel and civilians. Additionally, a female police officer reported being sexually harassed during the chaos, as one of the accused allegedly attempted to disrobe her and behaved inappropriately with other women officers.

In response, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi assured that the Maharashtra government is taking strict measures against those responsible. BJP leaders, including MP Ashok Chavan, condemned the violence and emphasized that a thorough investigation will uncover the truth. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde labeled the incident “unfortunate” and suggested it might be a “pre-planned conspiracy,” highlighting that many outsiders were reportedly involved. Shinde urged citizens to maintain peace as the investigation progresses.