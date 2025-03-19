PM Modi welcomes Sunita Williams, Crew-9 astronauts back to Earth after 9 months in space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 colleagues back to Earth after their extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally planned as a short-term mission, the astronauts ended up spending 286 days in space due to technical malfunctions with Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule. Modi praised their resilience and determination, emphasizing that their journey symbolized the strength of the human spirit.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed admiration for their perseverance, acknowledging the challenges they faced. He described Williams as a “trailblazer and an icon,” commending her exceptional contributions to space exploration. Modi also lauded the teams responsible for ensuring the crew’s safe return, highlighting the synergy of dedication and technological excellence that made their homecoming possible.

Sunita Williams, known for her Indian heritage, plans to visit India soon to celebrate her return. Alongside her crewmate Butch Wilmore, Williams completed an impressive 4,576 orbits around Earth, covering a distance of 121 million miles (195 million km). Modi’s words reflected national pride in her achievements, recognizing her as an inspiration for aspiring astronauts and space enthusiasts worldwide.