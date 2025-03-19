Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices continued their upward rally for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex settled at 75,449.05, up 147.79 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,907.60, up 73.30 points or 0.32 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 3,016 against 988 stocks that declined, and 130 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,134. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 78, and those that hit a 52-week low was 143. A total of 329 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 189 in the lower circuit.

31 out of 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation. Top losers were Tech Mahindra, Britannia, TCS, Infosys, and Sun Pharma.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settling higher by over 2 per cent each. All sectoral indices on the NSE, barring Nifty FMCG, and IT, settled in positive territory.