Study Warns India Unprepared for Rising Heatwave Threat, Deaths

A recent report warns that India is inadequately prepared to tackle the increasing threat of extreme heatwaves, with a significant focus on short-term responses rather than long-term strategies. Conducted by the Sustainable Futures Collaborative (SFC) alongside scholars from institutions such as King’s College London, Harvard University, and Princeton University, the study cautions that without urgent action, the country could witness a sharp rise in heatwave-related deaths and economic damage in the coming years. Researcher Aditya Valiathan Pillai emphasized the need for immediate long-term measures to mitigate the worsening impacts of climate change.

The report analyzed heatwave preparedness in nine major cities — Bengaluru, Delhi, Faridabad, Gwalior, Kota, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mumbai, and Surat — representing over 11% of India’s urban population. While these cities have established immediate heatwave response plans, the study found that long-term measures were either absent or poorly implemented. Effective strategies, including identifying urban heat islands, improving health infrastructure, and adopting energy-efficient cooling systems, were highlighted as essential to build resilience. Additionally, the report called for enhanced capacity-building for health workers and local implementers of heat action plans.

However, the study also highlighted significant barriers to the successful implementation of long-term heatwave mitigation efforts. Coordination challenges among institutions and competing policy priorities were identified as major obstacles. Additionally, public perception remained a concern, with 14% of respondents not recognizing heat as a severe issue. The researchers recommend comprehensive institutional reforms, better cross-agency collaboration, and public awareness campaigns to address these challenges and ensure effective heatwave management in the future.