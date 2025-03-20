Gujarat healthcare workers’ strike escalates despite ESMA enforcement

The healthcare workers’ strike in Gujarat has persisted for a third consecutive day, despite the state government invoking the Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA). The protest, which has disrupted health services across the state, intensified further as around 300 healthcare workers were detained by police while attempting to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Secretariat in Gandhinagar. Despite the government’s efforts to prevent demonstrations near the Chief Minister’s office, the striking employees remain firm in their demands.

The primary grievances of the protesters, including supervisors and medical staff under the Panchayat administration, revolve around the demand for inclusion in technical cadres, revisions in grade pay, and the cancellation of departmental examinations. Although ESMA authorizes strict actions, such as termination for non-compliance, the move has only heightened discontent among the employees. In response, the health workers’ union has announced plans for a larger demonstration, with nearly 25,000 employees expected to gather in Gandhinagar to submit a memorandum outlining their concerns.

Amid heightened police presence, the state government has indicated that further strikes will not be tolerated and warned of stricter enforcement of ESMA. However, officials remain engaged in dialogue with union leaders in hopes of reaching a resolution. The outcome of this standoff will significantly impact Gujarat’s healthcare sector and set a precedent for how similar labor disputes in essential services are managed in the future. The coming days will determine whether both sides can find common ground to restore normalcy to the state’s health infrastructure.