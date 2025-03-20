Indian Army to Acquire Indigenous ATAGS Artillery Guns Worth Rs 7,000 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the acquisition of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore. This move is a significant push towards the government’s “Atmanirbharta” initiative in the defence sector. The Defence Ministry will soon finalize contracts with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), with KSSL producing 60% of the guns and TASL manufacturing the rest.

Developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the ATAGS is a 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery gun system designed for deployment along the country’s northern and western borders. First showcased during the Republic Day parade in 2017, the system boasts an impressive range of up to 48 kilometers, exceeding many contemporary artillery systems. With the ability to fire five rounds per minute and its compatibility with smart ammunition, the ATAGS offers enhanced accuracy, reducing the Circular Error Probability (CEP) to just 10 meters.

In addition to the current acquisition, the Indian Army has initiated a tender for 400 more howitzers, with companies like Bharat Forge, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Defence, and the Ordnance Factory Board competing for the contract. Notably, Bharat Forge’s ATAGS has already gained international recognition, having secured an export order from Armenia in 2022. This latest approval further strengthens India’s defence capabilities and supports the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.