Milind Deora Backs PM’s Anti-Obesity Drive, Calls for Ban on Junk Food Ads Targeting Kids

Shiv Sena MP and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-obesity campaign and called for stricter measures to combat rising obesity rates in India. During a parliamentary discussion on health and family welfare, Deora proposed imposing higher taxes on sugary and fatty food products and banning advertisements targeting children. He warned against the adoption of unhealthy aspects of the American lifestyle, emphasizing the severe health and economic impact of obesity in the US, where it costs $1.4 trillion annually and accounts for 7% of its GDP.

Citing the National Family Health Survey, Deora highlighted that obesity rates among Indian men have risen from 19% to 23% in five years, while the figure for women increased from 21% to 24%. He also expressed concern over the growing problem of childhood obesity in urban areas, where the number of overweight children has surged by 60% in the last decade. Deora estimated that if current trends continue, obesity-related healthcare costs in India could reach 1.6% of GDP, or ?7 lakh crore annually, posing a significant economic challenge.

To prevent obesity, Deora advocated promoting healthier lifestyles from childhood by encouraging nutritious diets, physical activity, and sufficient sleep. He suggested reducing screen time and replacing unhealthy snacks with alternatives like baked cinnamon apple crisps. He also stressed the importance of parental involvement in fostering good habits, warning that children who become obese by age five are significantly more likely to remain obese as adults. Through policy changes and public awareness, he urged India to address obesity proactively to safeguard long-term public health and economic stability.