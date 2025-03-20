Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian stock markets extended the gains to the fourth consecutive session. The NSE Nifty closed above 23,100 for the first time in 26 sessions. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 258 points or 1.13% higher at 23,166. The BSE Sensex jumped 842 points or 1.12% to end at 76,291.

Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Titan, Britannia, BPCL, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, L&T,Trent, and Shriram Finance.

The Nifty saw active participation with 2,865 stocks traded on the exchange. Advances outpaced declines, with 1,886 stocks gaining while 910 stocks slipped into the red and 69 remained unchanged. Market volatility was evident as 33 stocks hit their 52-week high, while 42 touched a 52-week low. 146 stocks locked in the upper circuit, whereas 34 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,472 against 1,507 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,106. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 68, and those that hit a 52-week low was 98. A total of 289 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 206 in the lower circuit.