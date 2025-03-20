DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Union Minister Nityanand Rai’s Nephew Shot Dead by Brother After Water Dispute

Mar 20, 2025, 01:25 pm IST

In a tragic incident in Jagatpur village, Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Union Minister Nityanand Rai’s nephew was shot dead following a heated argument over drinking water on Thursday. The confrontation occurred between Rai’s two nephews, Jayjeet Yadav and Vishwajit Yadav, at the residence of their uncle, Raghunandan Yadav. What began as a minor disagreement quickly turned violent, leading to a fatal shooting.

According to reports, Vishwajit opened fire during the quarrel, resulting in the immediate death of his brother Jayjeet, while Vishwajit sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident has shocked the local community, as both families are well-known in the region.

Naugachhia Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar confirmed the details, stating that the incident occurred around 7:30 AM. Preliminary investigations suggest that the argument over access to a water tap escalated into gunfire. The police have launched a thorough investigation, statements are being recorded, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased has been initiated. Authorities are also verifying the familial ties of the accused and the victim to the Union minister.

