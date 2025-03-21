BJP Closes Androth Island Office in Lakshadweep Following Leadership Orders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shut down its office on Androth Island in Lakshadweep following oral instructions from the party’s state unit president, KN Kasmikoya. Senior BJP leaders confirmed the closure, which took effect on March 1, though the reason behind the decision remains unclear. The move has caused concern among party workers in Androth, a significant political hub in the region, as they await further guidance from the leadership.

KN Kasmikoya, recently re-elected as BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president, secured his second term through an uncontested election. His leadership was reaffirmed under the supervision of a central team led by former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP leader G Kashinath. His re-election, backed by state general secretary Siraj Koya and HK Mohammed Qasim, demonstrates the party’s unity and Kasmikoya’s strong influence within the organization.

In addition to Kasmikoya’s leadership, the BJP has made strategic appointments to strengthen its presence in Lakshadweep. Syed Mohammed Koya’s promotion to a national committee position and the appointment of Advocate PM Mohammed Salih as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President reflect the party’s focus on expanding its political network. Salih’s background as an advocate and active political participant positions him to lead youth-centric initiatives, further enhancing the party’s outreach in the region.