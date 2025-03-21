Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated in Kerala after three days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 66,160, down by Rs 320. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8270, down by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 66,000 mark on Tuesday. Gold price crossed Rs 65,000 mark on last Friday.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.9084.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 220. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8328.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 200. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.24%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.61%. The current price of silver is 108300 per kg, reflecting an increase of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened lower by Rs 307 or 0.35% at Rs 88,299/10 grams today. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts have been on a downward journey for the last 2 days. The same opened below the Rs 1 lakh/kg mark today, down by Rs 604 or 0.61% at Rs 98,788/kg. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs88,706 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.12% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs99,392 per kilogram with a loss of 0.53%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $3,043.89 an ounce. Gold reached an all-time high of $3,057.21 per ounce in the previous session. It has climbed around 2% so far for the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,051.90. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.45 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.1% to $985.55, and palladium eased 0.2% to $950.47.