Sambhal Court Serves Notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘Fight Against Indian State’ Comment

The District Judge Court of Sambhal has issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking him to respond or appear on April 4 regarding a complaint filed against him. The complaint pertains to Gandhi’s remark that “Our fight is not against BJP or RSS, but against the Indian state.” Advocate Sachin Goyal confirmed that the court accepted the complaint and instructed Gandhi to respond or attend the hearing.

The controversy stems from a statement made by Rahul Gandhi on January 15, 2025, during the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhawan. While addressing the event, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of capturing national institutions and suggested that opposition parties were not merely fighting political rivals but the Indian state itself. This statement led complainant Simran Gupta to seek the registration of an FIR against Gandhi in a special MP/MLA court, which was later dismissed due to jurisdiction issues.

Following the dismissal, Gupta filed a revision petition, leading the Sambhal court to summon Gandhi. His remarks had drawn criticism from political opponents who accused him of making inflammatory statements. Gandhi also voiced concerns over the independence of institutions and the role of the media, alleging that it was no longer free and fair. The upcoming court appearance is expected to further fuel the political discourse around the matter.