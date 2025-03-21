Weather Forecast for March 21

Gujarat is set to experience hot and dry weather on Friday, with cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot facing intense heat. Surat, in particular, poses a risk of heat-related health issues, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Ahmedabad will endure soaring temperatures, making outdoor activities uncomfortable. The city is expected to reach a maximum of 37°C with a real feel of 38°C.

Surat will see temperatures rise to 35°C, with a real feel of 36°C. Authorities recommend avoiding outdoor exertion, staying hydrated, and wearing light, breathable clothing to prevent heat exhaustion. Similarly, in Vadodara, while the maximum temperature will touch 36°C with hazy sunshine, the real feel will remain around 35°C. Residents are encouraged to use sunscreen and sunglasses when stepping outdoors.

Rajkot is also predicted to face sweltering conditions, with temperatures climbing to 37°C and a real feel of 36°C. The city’s mornings and evenings will offer comparatively cooler moments for outdoor activities. Overall, the weather across Gujarat will remain dry and hot, emphasizing the need for residents to stay hydrated and limit sun exposure.