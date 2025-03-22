Govt Approves Appointment of 35 Bureaucrats, Including Deputy EC

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the posting of 35 officers from various all-India services, including IAS, IPS, IRSS, ITS, IRS, IES, and IRTS, as part of an administrative reshuffle. Among the key appointments, Madhup Vyas, an IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been designated as the Deputy Election Commissioner for a five-year term. Additionally, Mukund Agarwal, an IAS officer from Rajasthan, will serve as the CEO of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

In the Ministry of Home Affairs, IAS officers Prasanna R. and Sushma Chauhan have been appointed as joint secretaries. Kamala Kant Tripathy from the Indian Economic Service will serve as joint secretary at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister under NITI Aayog. Other significant appointments include Prajakta L Verma, who will oversee administrative duties as a joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy, and Lakhpat Singh Choudhary, who will serve as joint secretary in the Ministry of Coal.

Further appointments include Saket Kumar as joint secretary in the Department of Commerce and Satinder Kumar Bhalla as secretary of the North Eastern Council Secretariat. Ajay Kumar has been appointed joint secretary in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, while Devesh Deval will serve in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Additionally, Raghav Langer has been confirmed as the secretary of the National Medical Commission, and Jyoti Yadav will join the National Health Authority as joint secretary. Other notable appointments include Prem Chandra Maurya in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Armstrong Pame in the Department of Higher Education, and Samir Kumar in the National Human Rights Commission.