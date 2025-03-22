Supriya Sule Criticizes Air India Over Flight Delays, Demands Accountability

Air India is facing increased criticism over frequent flight delays and service issues. The latest complaint came from NCP MP Supriya Sule, who voiced her frustration on social media, calling the delays unacceptable despite passengers paying premium fares. She urged the Civil Aviation Minister to take action, highlighting the inconvenience caused to professionals, children, and senior citizens. In response, Air India acknowledged the inconvenience, explaining that operational issues beyond their control had caused the delay of Sule’s flight to Mumbai.

This is not an isolated incident, as other public figures have also expressed dissatisfaction with the airline. Actress Tillotama Shome recently experienced a nine-hour delay on her flight to Heathrow, criticizing the lack of timely updates. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also faced frustration when his Delhi-Chennai flight left passengers waiting on the aerobridge. Similarly, BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill condemned the airline for its poor service, citing broken seats and unprofessional staff behavior.

The mounting complaints have intensified calls for the Civil Aviation Ministry to address Air India’s operational inefficiencies. Despite the airline’s assurances of efforts to improve customer satisfaction, passengers continue to experience disruptions. Industry experts stress the need for urgent reforms to restore trust and ensure punctuality. Air India’s reputation remains at risk unless comprehensive measures are taken to enhance its service quality.