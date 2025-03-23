3 killed, 25 injured as bus overturns

Jabalpur: At least 3 people lost their lives and more than 25 were injured after a private bus overturned in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh early Sunday morning. The bus was travelling from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Nagpur in Maharashtra

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The deceased have been identified as Malmma (45) from Hyderabad, and Shubham Meshram (28) and Amol Khode (42), both from Nagpur. The injured were taken to hospitals in Lakhnadon town and Jabalpur city for treatment.

In other incident, at least four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a car crashed into a divider early Sunday morning. The victims were returning from a wedding in Bihar’s Begusarai. The identity of the people is yet to be ascertained. Police probe is underway. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.