4 killed, 17 injured in tourist vehicle crash in Kashmir’s Ganderbal

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, a road accident in the Gund area of Kangan resulted in the deaths of four people, including three tourists and a local driver from Lasjan. The vehicle lost control and crashed, leading to the fatal incident.

Seventeen others were injured and promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with mountain roads in the region, where unpredictable weather and challenging terrain often contribute to accidents. Rescue operations were swiftly carried out following the crash.