Indian Railways revises schedule of this Vande Bharat Express: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways has updated the schedule of the country’s third Vande Bharat Express- Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express. This train has been running at full occupancy since its launch on September 30, 2022.

This semi-high-speed train operates between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital under the Western Railway (WR) zone. Covering a distance of 520 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes, it runs daily except on Wednesdays.

As per the revised schedule, train number 20901/20902 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will now stop at six stations instead of five: Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, and Ahmedabad Junction.

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings and schedule:

Departure (Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital): Train 20901 leaves Mumbai Central at 06:00 hrs, reaching its destination at 12:25 hrs.

Return (Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central): Train 20902 departs from Gandhinagar Capital at 14:05 hrs and arrives in Mumbai Central at 20:30 hrs.

The train consists of 16 coaches, offering two seating options:

AC Chair Car: Rs 1,255

Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,435