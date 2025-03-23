Kerala’s Operation D-Hunt: 7,038 Cases Filed, 7,307 Arrested in Anti-Drug Crackdown

The Kerala Police recently concluded Operation D-Hunt, a month-long anti-narcotics drive aimed at tackling the rising problem of drug abuse and related law and order issues. During the operation, authorities focused on curbing the sale and use of narcotic substances, particularly synthetic drugs like MDMA. The intensive campaign resulted in the registration of 7,038 cases and the arrest of 7,307 individuals across the state. Notably, the police seized 3.952 kilograms of MDMA, 461.523 kilograms of cannabis, and 5,132 cannabis-laced cigarettes (ganja beedis).

On March 21 alone, as part of the drive’s intensified efforts, the police scrutinized 2,288 people suspected of drug trafficking. This led to the registration of 207 cases and the arrest of 214 individuals. Significant seizures were also made, including 84.23 grams of MDMA, 53.338 kilograms of cannabis, and 151 ganja beedis. Authorities have established a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room, encouraging the public to report drug-related activities while ensuring the confidentiality of informants. Continuous surveillance on habitual offenders has also been implemented to maintain pressure on the narcotics trade.

Operation D-Hunt was spearheaded by ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham, supported by NDPS coordination cells and District Police Chiefs. Officials reported a notable decline in drug-related activities since the launch of the drive. The Kerala Police are determined to continue their efforts, leveraging community participation and strict law enforcement to sustain the momentum against illegal drugs in the state.