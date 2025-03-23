Rajasthan Achieves First Successful Ostrich Breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo

For the first time in Rajasthan, ostriches have successfully bred in captivity at the Ramniwas Bagh Zoo. Female ostrich Avantika laid 11 eggs, and one successfully hatched, producing a healthy chick that has become a major attraction for visitors. Tourists are flocking to the zoo to catch a glimpse of the rare sight. The newborn is receiving special care to ensure its well-being.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Prachi Chaudhary highlighted the achievement, explaining that ostriches are native to Africa and require specific conditions for successful breeding. After efforts to acclimate the birds to Jaipur’s climate and provide proper incubation facilities, the zoo witnessed success on Holi when one egg hatched. Chaudhary recalled that a previous breeding attempt in 2022 was unsuccessful, making this milestone even more significant.

To support long-term conservation goals, plans are underway to build a large aviary at the zoo. The chick and its mother are currently monitored using CCTV cameras to ensure their safety. Chaudhary emphasized that the successful breeding is a notable step in ex-situ conservation, contributing positively to biodiversity preservation and the advancement of captive breeding programs.