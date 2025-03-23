Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Become New BJP State President in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister of State in the second Modi government, is set to become the new BJP state president in Kerala. With over two decades of political experience, he is being presented by the party’s national leadership as a proponent of development politics in the state. His appointment was recommended during the BJP core committee meeting, and an official announcement is expected soon. Rajeev, known for his practical approach to politics, is seen as a leader who can reshape the party’s image in Kerala.

The BJP’s leadership values his development-centric vision, which has resonated with younger voters. Unlike traditional politicians, Rajeev is recognized for using data-backed presentations instead of rhetoric, aligning with the party’s strategy to expand its presence in Kerala. His previous candidacy from Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha elections marked the beginning of this approach, showing promising signs of support from the electorate. His background in IT, electronics, and skill development has further established him as a capable leader in the eyes of the public.

Born in Ahmedabad in 1964 to an Air Force officer, Rajeev’s family roots trace back to Palakkad, Kerala. He made his mark in the telecommunications sector by launching mobile services through BPL in 1994 and later expanded his ventures through Jupiter Capital. Entering politics in 2006 as a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, he served three consecutive terms before becoming a Union Minister of State. Notably, Rajeev will be the first BJP state president in Kerala without a Sangh Parivar background, with the party leadership hoping his leadership will unify the faction-ridden state unit.